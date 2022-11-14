Publicado 14/11/2022 16:01

WiseChip (WSI):lanzamiento del dispositivo de gafas y soluciones táctiles para electronica 2022

WiseChip is Launching Eyewear Device, Mini-OLED display with Optical Module, and industrial wide temp to touch solution.
WiseChip is Launching Eyewear Device, Mini-OLED display with Optical Module, and industrial wide temp to touch solution. - WISECHIP SEMICONDUCTOR INC./PR NEWSWIRE

HSINCHU, 14 de noviembre de 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WSI mostró Smart Cycling Glasses en IFA en septiembre de este año, atrayendo la atención de los clientes y de los medios de comunicación, y mostraremos Mini-OLED con Módulo Óptico, y proporcionaremos la solución industrial de gran temperatura al tacto en electronica Expo.

Expositor 209/2 de WSI en Hall B5 en MESSE MUNCHEN del 15 al 18 de noviembre de 2022.

CONTACTO: Email. MKT@wisechip.com.tw, tel.+886-37-587168

Foto - enlace

View original content: enlace

