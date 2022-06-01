Xella successfully completes sale of URSA

§ Sale of insulation business is an important step to focus on building materials solutions

§ Xella is ideally positioned in a rapidly changing industry

Duisburg, June 1, 2022 / News Aktuell – Xella Group, a leading European building materials provider of sustainable, efficient, and affordable walling solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the sale of its insulation business URSA to Etex. The transaction closed today with the approval of relevant authorities and includes 13 production sites. URSA is a European leader in extruded polystyrene (XPS) and featuring among the top three producers for glass mineral wool. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Christophe Clemente, CEO of Xella, comments: “With this portfolio simplification, Xella makes an important step to focus its resources on the development of building materials solutions. With our complementary product types, autoclaved aerated concrete and calcium silicate products, we aim to strengthen our position as a leading European supplier of masonry solutions. I warmly thank the URSA teams for their achievements during the successful past years within Xella Group and wish them a bright future with Etex.”

Bernard Delvaux, CEO of Etex, adds: “With the acquisition of URSA we continue to become a global leader in lightweight and modular construction. This acquisition is a perfect fit for Etex, combining a new growth platform with a strong focus on sustainability. I warmly welcome more than 1,700 URSA employees and look forward to continuing the success story together.”

Over the past few years, Xella developed from a pure manufacturer of building and insulation materials into a customer-oriented solution provider for the entire building envelope. The company strives to provide energy-efficient, sustainable, and cost efficient residential and commercial buildings solutions. This positions Xella to serve a rapidly changing industry, which is increasingly characterized by the demand for efficient, less labor intensive and sustainable construction.

About Xella Group

The Xella Group is a European provider of efficient and sustainable walling solutions for the entire house shell. Xella is home of well-known brands such as Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor and a pioneer in digitally supported construction processes. Our high-performing products based on natural raw materials address the need for efficient construction and the demand for sustainable building solutions. The group drives innovation along the entire value chain from planning to production and installation. Xella improves the sustainability of buildings throughout their entire lifecycle and contributes to a low carbon industry compatible with a circular economy. Headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, the Xella Group excluding URSA generated, with more than 5,300 employees, sales of around € 1.2 billion in 2021.

