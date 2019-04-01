Zentiva Announces the Acquisition of Creo Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the UK

Publicado 01/04/2019 13:30:50 CET

PRAGUE, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva Group a.s. is announcing the acquisition of Creo Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the UK, a subsidiary of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. .

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg]

Nick Haggar, CEO of Zentiva stated: "Zentiva is delighted to confirm the acquisition of Creo Pharma which will strengthen Zentiva's position in the UK. This move reflects our confidence in the UK and our deep commitment to the development, manufacture and supply of high-quality affordable medicines. We welcome the Creo Pharma team who have a strong reputation for providing high-quality services to their customers."

"We are happy to join Zentiva as we are convinced that the combination of our two businesses will bring value to our customers and to patients in the UK. We believe the combination of Creo and Zentiva will allow us to accelerate our growth and achieve our full potential," said Luke Hart, Managing Director of Creo Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

About ZentivaZentiva is a European producer of high-quality medicines serving patients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With a dedicated team of more than 2,500 people and our network of production sites - including our flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest - we strive to be the champions of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support peoples' daily healthcare needs. At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on. About Creo Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Creo Pharma was established in 2007 to provide supply partners with direct marketing access in the UK generics market. We are a reputable, reliable and expanding UK pharmaceutical provider with a key focus on supplying the wholesale, pharmacy and hospital sectors with everything from generic medicines to commercial brands. Creo's success is built upon strong customer relationships, exceptional support and a diverse product portfolio. We understand that trust and reliability are vital requirements for today's fast-paced generics environment and fulfil these demands with a friendly, professional customer service team. Our core aims are centred around our customers priorities, ensuring medical professionals and patients alike have access to a host of unique products. Media Contact: Ines WindischHead of Corporate Affairs & Human Resources

ZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.U Kabelovny 130 - 102 37 Prague 10 - Czech RepublicCell: +420-601-341-444E-mail: ines.windisch@zentiva.com[mailto:ines.windisch@zentiva.com] www.zentiva.com [http://www.zentiva.com/]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/843652/creo_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/843652/creo_Logo.jpg]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpgLogo]Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/843652/creo_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/843652/creo_Logo.jpg]

Web site: https://www.zentiva.com//