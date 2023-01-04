Publicado 04/01/2023 11:33

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 6% in Q4 and 5% for the full year 2022, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets decreased by 16% and amounted to SEK 120.2 (143.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 4% and amounted to SEK 5.0 (5.2) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 16% to SEK 125.2 (149.0) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 409.7 (386.1) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 6% in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 425.5 (401.2) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – December 2022 increased by 5% compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 1439.3 (1370.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim PettersenCEO Zinzino+47 (0) 932 25 700,zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 11:00 the 4th of January 2023.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-2022-301713231.html

