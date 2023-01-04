ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 6% in Q4 and 5% for the full year 2022, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets decreased by 16% and amounted to SEK 120.2 (143.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 4% and amounted to SEK 5.0 (5.2) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 16% to SEK 125.2 (149.0) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 409.7 (386.1) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 6% in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 425.5 (401.2) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – December 2022 increased by 5% compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 1439.3 (1370.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

