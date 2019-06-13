New appointments into the EMD board of directors

Actualizado 13/06/2019 12:30:12 CET

June 2019

· Jaap van Vreden, Sourcing and Procurement Director at Russian Retailer Lenta appointed new Board member

· Axfood Manager Johan Neuman elected new Vice-Chairman

· Maniele Tasca, President of ESD Italia continues as Chairman

Pfäffikon/Switzerland/ News Aktuell. European Marketing Distribution AG (EMD) announces several changes to positions within its Board of Directors: during the shareholders' general meeting in Stockholm, the Swedish Axfood Manager Johan Neuman was elected vice-chairman. Neuman took the office over from Franz-Friedrich Müller from Markant AG, who retired after many years of actively supporting and guiding EMD as vice-president. Müller will remain member of the EMD management board.

The management body also welcomed a new member: Jaap van Vreden (Dutch national, age 57). Van Vreden has extensive experience in buying, marketing, category management and merchandising and serves as Sourcing and Procurement Director at Lenta, the Nr 1 hypermarket chain in Russia.

Maniele Tasca will continue to be President of the EMD Board of Directors. Tasca: “We extend to Jaap van Vreden a very warm welcome and we look forward to a fruitful cooperation. Jaap has played a leading role in building up the internationally acknowledged purchasing divisions of Lenta and will strengthen our Board of Directors with immediate effect.”

The EMD Board of Directors comprises now the following members and functions:

- President: Maniele Tasca, (ESD Italia)

- Vice-president: Johan Neuman (Axfood)

- Franz Friedrich Müller (Markant AG)

- Jaime Rodríguez (Euromadi Iberica)

- Dick Roozen (Superunie)

- Jaap van Vreden (Lenta).

About EMD

European Marketing Distribution AG, with headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has been acknowledged since 1989 as an efficient and high-performing partner for Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by the consumer goods industries. The leading associated group operates now together with its member companies in 20 countries in Europe, Oceania and Asia.

The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the following markets:

Netherlands: Superunie Sweden: Axfood Germany: Markant Denmark: Dagrofa Switzerland: Markant Czech Republic: Markant Spain: Euromadi Slovakia: Markant Portugal: EuromadiPort Poland: Kaufland Austria: Markant Croatia: Kaufland Italy: ESD Italia Romania: Kaufland Norway: Unil/Norgesgruppen Bulgaria: Kaufland Australia: Woolworths Russia: Lenta South Korea: Homeplus New Zealand: Countdown (Woolworths)