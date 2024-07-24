37th Maschsee Festival in Hannover promises 19 days of maritime open-air flair in the heart of the city

Germany's largest lake festival, the Maschseefest 2024, starts on July 31 in the heart of Hanover

Germany's largest lake festival, the Maschseefest 2024, starts on July 31 in the heart of Hanover - Hannover Veranstaltungs GmbH (HVG)

37th Maschsee Festival in Hannover begins at the end of July and promises 19 days of maritime open-air flair in the heart of the city

On 31 July Maschsee Festival in Hannover will kick off for the 37th time. For 19 days - until 18 August - the capital city of Lower Saxony will host Germany's largest lakeside festival on and around the water.

With epicurean highlights spread over an area of around 20,000 square metres, Maschsee Festival has earned a well-deserved reputation as a

gourmet's paradise and nothing will change this year. Visitors can look forward to a culinary trip around the world and enjoy international cuisine ranging from Oriental to Mexican, from Asian to Scandinavian or down-to-earth German fare, served in an exclusive, exotic or traditional setting or as

fingerfood to go.

NEWS AKTUELL // Hannover, 24 July 2024.- The new Food Village at Geibel, for example, covers an area of around 1400 square metres and, in addition to a wonderful selection of food, will also feature two of Hannover's leading wine bars, Enrico Leone and Le Sommelier. From Wednesdays to Sundays there will also be entertainment with live music, DJ sets and boozy brunches. The America Unlimited Sunset Beach adds a touch of Californian flair with palm trees, deckchairs and chill-out vibes.

The brilliant blue KONE Pavilion is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a view of the lake: this is the ideal venue for international events and get-togethers, serving a selection of cocktails and fingerfood while guests can watch the comings and goings.

To see a complete list of all the available eateries visit www.maschseefest.de/gastronomie/

Free events for families to join in are available at the children's meadow on the west bank on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays (except on the opening day). These range from creative and sports activities to a huge bouncy castle for young would-be acrobats.

Programme highlights

This year's highlights include a gig by German rapper Malik Harris (2 August). Hip-hop band Passepartout will make visitors sit up and listen on 10 August, and Scorpions' guitarist Rudolf Schenker will appear on the north bank stage (18 August). Throughout the 19 days there will be performances by sea shanty groups, cover bands and Irish folk.

This year will also, of course, include classics and old favourites such as the torchlight swim in the lake in the evening of 3.8., the NKR charity duck race on the lake (17.8.) and QueerWednesday (7.8.).

To see the entire Maschsee Festival programme, visit www.maschseefest.de/veranstaltungen/

How to get there

Public transport

ÜSTRA will run a special shuttle bus (Line 267) to and from Maschsee Festival between Kröpcke and Strandbad bus stops. The buses also stop at several points along the lakeside promenade. Bus line 800 will operate on the route section between Altenbekener Damm and Aegidientorplatz.

Light rail lines 1, 2 und 8 depart from the central station and Kröpcke to Aegidientorplatz, Lines 3, 7, and 9 run to Waterloo station (each a 10-minute walk to Maschsee).

Cycling

The eco-friendliest way to get to the festival is on two wheels. Bikes can be rented, for instance, at Hannover central railway station. In addition to ample bicycle parking, there is also a dedicated cycle track on the east side of the lake.

Themed package - accommodation in a 3 or 4 star hotel

Anyone wishing to combine Maschsee Festival with a short city break in Hannover is sure to find a suitable themed package or group special at preferential rates organised by Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG).

For more information visit https://www.maschseefest.de/erlebnispake...

Practical information at a glance: www.maschseefest.de in 10 different languages

Full information about Maschsee Festival 2024 as well as the complete programme and a map can be downloaded from www.maschseefest.de/

Don't miss any events before or after Maschsee Festival

Visit our special website for young people www.hannover-living.de which features a comprehensive calendar of events, a restaurant, nightlife and leisure guide with filter function for an easy search and information about the different districts in Hannover.

Photos for journalists can be downloaded from

https://www.maschseefest.de/presse/

