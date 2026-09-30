German pharmacies offering new services: Statistical Yearbook 2026 out now

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Berlin / Germany, 30 September 2026 – ABDA – Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists has published its Statistical Yearbook “German Pharmacies: Figures, Data, Facts 2026”. The 132-page publication provides a comprehensive overview of the most important facts and statistics of the pharmacy market as well as information on the latest trends in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors in Germany and beyond.

For instance, demand for new pharmaceutical services has increased considerably since their introduction in 2022. In 2025, more than 9,000 pharmacies provided more than 900,000 such services to patients. Demand was particularly high for standardised instruction on inhalation technique (440,000 applications), extended medication advice for polymedication (300,000 applications) and standardised risk identification for high blood pressure (160,000 applications). Following a comprehensive reform of the pharmacy sector, pharmacies will be able to offer further services from 2027, including a range of vaccinations and blood tests.

These and other facts and figures are presented in a clear and uncluttered format that makes the content easy to understand. The yearbook covers a wide range of international topics including “Pharmacy Density across Europe”, “Supply Shortages in Europe”, “Qualified Pharmacy Professionals from Syria and Ukraine”, “Pharmacy-related Legal Regulations in Europe”, “Pharmacy Services in Europe”, “Comparison by Country: Vaccinations in Pharmacies” and “Value-added Tax on Pharmaceuticals”. There is also a separate chapter on “Europe, Migration and Integration”.

The Yearbook 2026 was first published in German ahead of Pharmacy Day on 7 June. ABDA is the umbrella organisation representing pharmacists in Germany. ABDA is a member of the Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union (PGEU), the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) and the World Pharmacy Council (WPC). Former ABDA Vice-President Mathias Arnold will serve as PGEU President in 2027.

More Information at https://www.abda.de/en/

Contact:

Benjamin Rohrer, Spokesperson, +49-30-40004 131, b.rohrer@abda.de

Christian Splett, Deputy Spokesperson, +49-30-40004 137, c.splett@abda.de