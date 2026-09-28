Grünenthal partners with DKSH to bring four important pain medicines to eight new markets in Asia-Pacific

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

• The partnership will bring Qutenza*, Vimovo*, Palexia* and Zomig* to people living with pain in Asia-Pacific, spanning Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

• Pain is a significant healthcare challenge in the region, due to the ageing population and the high burden of chronic diseases.

• The partnership is a key step in Grünenthal’s strategy to enhance patient care and expand access to its innovative medicines.

NEWS AKTUELL // Aachen, Germany, 28 September 2026 – Grünenthal, a global leader in pain management and research, and DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a strategic healthcare business partner and leading provider of Market Expansion Services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, today announced a new partnership agreement to bring four Grünenthal medicines, Qutenza, Vimovo, Palexia and Zomig, to Asia-Pacific, accelerating access to innovative pain therapies in the region.

The partnership will support the availability of Grünenthal’s pain medicines across eight markets in Asia-Pacific: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, bringing up to four new medicines to patients in each market, pending local regulatory approvals. Under the agreement, DKSH will commercialise the medicines on Grünenthal’s behalf across the eight markets, being responsible for seeking local marketing authorisations and the activities of marketing, medical, market access, sales and distribution. Grünenthal will manufacture the medicines through its integrated global manufacturing network.

“Qutenza, Vimovo, Palexia and Zomig have delivered meaningful benefits to millions of people living with pain worldwide. Through our partnership with DKSH, we are taking another significant step toward broadening access to proven therapies and extending the reach of our medicines to more patients who need them,” said Jan Adams, Chief Commercial Officer, Grünenthal. “With pain affecting potentially hundreds of millions across Asia-Pacific, new care options that meet the broad spectrum of patient needs are critical. We are proud to join forces with DKSH to help improve lives and advance our vision of a World Free of Pain.”

“This partnership marks another important milestone in DKSH Healthcare's new chapter of growth. Grünenthal is a globally recognised leader in pain management, and we are proud to further strengthen our relationship through an expanded alliance partnership spanning eight markets across Asia-Pacific. Leveraging our Regional Partnership model and integrated end-to-end commercialisation platform, we are well positioned to accelerate growth, improve access to innovative therapies for patients across the region, and advance our mission of delivering Healthcare for All,” said Patrik Grande, Global Head of Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH.

Pain is a significant healthcare challenge in in Asia-Pacific, due to the ageing population and the high burden of chronic diseases.1,2,3 Hundreds of millions of people in the region may be living with chronic pain, based on population figures and global estimates of chronic pain prevalence.2,3

Grünenthal and DKSH first established their partnership in 2023, when DKSH took over the commercialisation of the already established medicines Nebido*, Zomig* and Tramal* in selected Asia-Pacific markets. Under the new agreement, DKSH will now seek local marketing authorisations for Qutenza*, Vimovo*, Palexia* and Zomig* across the eight participating markets, with Zomig* being introduced in additional markets not covered by the 2023 agreement.

About Qutenza

In Europe, Qutenza is indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain in adults, either alone or in combination with other medicinal products for the treatment of pain. Qutenza (capsaicin) 8% topical system is approved in the US for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia and for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet in adults. Important US safety information is available at www.qutenza.com.

About Vimovo

Vimovo (fixed-dose combination of esomeprazole and naproxen) is indicated in adults for the symptomatic treatment of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, in patients who are at risk for developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID)-associated gastric and/or duodenal ulcers and where treatment with lower doses of naproxen or of other NSAIDs is not considered sufficient.

About Zomig

Zomig (zolmitriptan) is indicated as an oral formulation in adults aged 18 years and older for acute treatment of migraine headache with or without aura, and as a nasal spray in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older for the acute treatment of migraine headache with or without aura and in adults for the acute treatment of cluster headache.