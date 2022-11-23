'Todo a la vez en todas partes' lidera las nominaciones de los Independent Spirit Awards

MADRID, 23 Nov. (EUROPA PRESS) -

'Todo a la vez en todas partes' encabeza las nominaciones de los Independent Spirit Awards 2023. La comedia de acción y ciencia ficción dirigida por los Daniels y protagonizada por Michelle Yeoh ha conseguido ocho candidaturas, seguida de 'TÁR' de Todd Field con siete y 'Aftersun' de Charlotte Wells con cinco.

En la 38.ª edición de los Independent Spirit Awards, que entregará sus galardones el próximo 23 de marzo, 'Todo a la vez en todas partes' opta a los premios a la mejor dirección (Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert), mejor interpretación protagonista (Michelle Yeoh), mejor interpretación de reparto (Jamie Lee Curtis), mejor actor de reparto (Ke Huy Quan), mejor interpretación revelación (Stephanie Hsu), mejor guión (Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert) y mejor montaje (Paul Rogers).

Entre los nominados a estos premios, que no distinguen entre actores y actrices en las categorías interpretativas, llama poderosamente la atención la total ausencia de 'The Whale', el filme de Darren Aronofsky, y de su protagonista, Brendan Fraser, que suena en todas las quinielas como uno de los favoritos para llevarse el Oscar al mejor actor.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a la 38.ª edición de los Independent Spirit Awards:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Todo a la vez en todas partes

Hasta los huesos: Bones and All

Mon père, le Diable

TÁR

Ellas hablan

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Todd Field (TÁR)

Kogonada (Despidiendo a Yang)

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (Todo a la vez en todas partes)

Sarah Polley (Ellas hablan)

Halina Reijn (Bodies bodies bodies)

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN PROTAGONISTA

Cate Blanchett (TÁR)

Dale Dickey (A love song)

Mia Goth (Pearl)

Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus. Save your soul)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Aubrey Plaza (Emily la estafadora)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Taylor Russell (Hasta los huesos: Bones and All)

Michelle Yeoh (Todo a la vez en todas partes)

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE REPARTO

Jamie Lee Curtis (Todo a la vez en todas partes)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Nina Hoss (TÁR)

Brian d'Arcy James (La catedral)

Ke Huy Quan (Todo a la vez en todas partes)

Trevante Rhodes (Bruiser)

Theo Rossi (Emily la estafadora)

Mark Rylance (Hasta los huesos: Bones and All)

Jonathan Tucker (Palm Trees and Power Lines)

Gabrielle Union (The Inspection)

MEJOR GUIÓN

Lena Dunham (El libro de Catherine)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Kogonada (Despidiendo a Yang)

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (Todo a la vez en todas partes)

Sarah Polley (Ellas hablan)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Florian Hoffmeister (TÁR)

Hélène Louvart (Murina)

Gregory Oke (Aftersun)

Eliot Rockett (Pearl)

Anisia Uzeyman (Neptune Frost)

MEJOR MONTAJE

Ricky D'Ambrose (La catedral)

Dean Fleischer Camp y Nick Paley (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On)

Blair McClendon (Aftersun)

Paul Rogers (Todo a la vez en todas partes)

Monika Willi (TÁR)

MEJOR ÓPERA PRIMA

Aftersun

Emily la estafadora

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees and Power Lines

MEJOR PRIMER GUIÓN

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)

Jamie Dack y Audrey Findlay (Palm Trees and Power Lines)

K.D. Dávila (Emergency)

Sarah DeLappe (Bodies bodies bodies)

John Patton Ford (Emily la estafadora)

INTERPRETE REVELACIÓN

Frankie Corio (Aftersun)

Gracija Filipovic (Murina)

Stephanie Hsu (Todo a la vez en todas partes)

Lily McInerny (Palm Trees and Power Lines)

Daniel Zolghadri (Funny pages)

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

La emperatriz rebelde (Austria)

Joyland (Pakistán)

Ang Pagbabalik ng Kwago (Filipinas)

Return to Seoul (Camboya)

Saint Omer (Francia)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

A House Made of Splinters

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE MENOS DE 1 MILLÓN DE DÓLARES

The African Desperate

A Love Song

La catedral

Holy Emy

Something in the Dirt