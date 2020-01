Bruce Dickinson, nombrado Capitán Honorario de la Real Fuerza Aérea Británica

@brucedickinson_ has officially been attested into the @RoyalAirForce and is now Hon. Group Captain Paul Bruce Dickinson. We look forward to fencing with him soon #RAFOpen20 @RAFNewssport @RAFCentralFund @RAFSportsFed @BFBS_Sport @britishfencing @IronMaiden @RAF_fencing pic.twitter.com/EnEVp8yY6I