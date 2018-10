El mundo de la música despide a Aretha Franklin

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 16 de agosto de 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) 16 de agosto de 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul ???? pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) 16 de agosto de 2018

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) 16 de agosto de 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) 16 de agosto de 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. ???????????????????? #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) 16 de agosto de 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) 16 de agosto de 2018

It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me....she will be missed by the world. pic.twitter.com/74VM9IYejI — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) 16 de agosto de 2018

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) 16 de agosto de 2018

RIP Aretha ?? — P!nk (@Pink) 16 de agosto de 2018

I am so saddened by the passing of an American icon who defined this nation’s music. We loved Aretha - she also made us proud. Through her unparalleled gift and hard work she spoke for people too often without their own voice. She - and her artistry - were gifts to us from God pic.twitter.com/rncUnrh0ZV — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) 16 de agosto de 2018

Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) 16 de agosto de 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 16 de agosto de 2018

Aretha. Thankyou for blessing us with your greatness.?? — Garbage (@garbage) 16 de agosto de 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) 16 de agosto de 2018

As the One and Only ‘ Queen of Soul ‘ Aretha Franklin was simply peerless. She has reigned supreme, and will always be held in the highest firmament of stars as the most exceptional vocalist, performer and recording artist the world has ever been privileged to witness (1/3) — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) 16 de agosto de 2018

Such devastating news. The Queen of Soul will reign supreme forever more. She inspired so many, with her truly unique and beautiful voice. RIP Aretha Franklin. — Lisa Stansfield (@lisajstansfield) 16 de agosto de 2018

I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) 16 de agosto de 2018

Rest easy #ARETHAFRANKLIN I imagine u in heaven performing & still making people souls move???? this was my aunt favorite record #RockSteady you will always be the Queen of Soul you been that before many of us were born! Thank you for giving us LEGENDARY TIMELESS music ?????? pic.twitter.com/bEueBCLGJ9 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) 16 de agosto de 2018