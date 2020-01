El Barça debe carburar ante un 'Lega' ambicioso

Publicado 29/01/2020 18:15:56 CET

LEGANES, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 23: Lionel Messi, player of FC Barcelona from Argentina controls the ball during the Liga match played between CD Leganes and FC Barcelona at Butarque Stadium on November 23, 2019, in Leganes, Madrid, Spain. - Irina R. H. / AFP7 / Europa Press - Archivo