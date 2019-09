Viñales: "Hemos hecho un trabajo muy bueno con la estrategia"

VINALES Maverick (Spa) Movistar Yamaha MotoGp, Yamaha, ambiance, portrait celebration during Moto GP race of the Netherlands TT Grand Prix at Assen circuit from June 28 to 30th, 2019 in Assen, Netherlands - Photo Studio Milagro / DPPI GIGI SOLDANO / DPPI Media / AFP7 / Europapress