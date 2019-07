Djokovic abre Wimbledon con un sólido triunfo ante Kohlschreiber y Zverev cae eliminado

Actualizado 01/07/2019 19:57:18 CET

01 July 2019, England, London: Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic in action against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their men's singles round of 128 match on day one of the 2019 Wimbledon Grand Slam tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tenni Steven Paston/PA Wire/dpa