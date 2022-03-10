Meta (Facebook) pide a C-LM acelerar los trámites para instalar un centro de datos en Talavera de la Reina

Archivo - 04 October 2021, Bavaria, Kempten: A view of the icons of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp displayed on a screen of a smartphone. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went offline for users across the globe, the social media giant said on Monday. Ph - Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa - Archivo
TOLEDO, 10 Mar. (EUROPA PRESS) -
Meta, empresa anteriormente denominada Facebook, ha solicitado al Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha acelerar los trámites para instalar un centro de datos en Talavera de la Reina, según ha informado la empresa en un comunicado.