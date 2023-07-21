(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

BAADER Acquires Majority Stake in EMYDEX, Establishing its Leadership in Digitalization Expertise for the Food Processing Industry

- BAADER has acquired a majority stake in EMYDEX Technology, a leading provider of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software for the food processing sector.

- EMYDEX's international expansion will be bolstered by BAADER's global presence, enabling both companies to offer expanded and complementary product offerings.

- Customers in the food processing sector will benefit from the combined expertise of BAADER and EMYDEX, leading to an increase in digital products, including new technologies such as AI solutions.

NEWS AKTUELL // Luebeck/Dublin, 21 July 2023.- BAADER, a globally renowned manufacturer and supplier of food processing machinery and solutions, has acquired a majority stake in EMYDEX Technology. EMYDEX is an international leader in the provision of scalable Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software for the food processing sector. Combining the strengths of both companies will mean enhanced digital capabilities for BAADER and accelerated growth and market reach for EMYDEX.

EMYDEX was founded in 2004 in Ireland and has since expanded into a global concern marketing a scalable MES software solution that addresses the challenges of process management in the food industry. Now, its top-tier solution is integrated in food processing facilities across Canada, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

BAADER Global SE is the global partner for food processing solutions with over 100 years of experience. Headquartered in Luebeck, Germany, the company develops innovative and holistic solutions that ensure intelligent, safe, efficient and sustainable food processing at all stages. With 30 subsidiaries in Europe, the USA, China, South America, Africa and Asia, BAADER employs 1,600 people in more than 100 countries.

This new development marks a significant milestone for both BAADER and EMYDEX. With the acquisition of EMYDEX as a subsidiary company, BAADER moves to integrate its digitalization division across all food processing sectors, delivering innovative EMYDEX MES solutions to customers in the red meat and poultry industries. EMYDEX will see its international expansion plans bolstered thanks to the market leadership and global presence BAADER brings to the table. As a result, both companies will be strongly positioned to offer expanded and complementary product offerings to their customers.

Following today's announcement, David McMahon and James Grennan of EMYDEX, CEO and CTO, respectively, will continue as shareholders and will retain their executive roles with the company.

Petra Baader, CEO of BAADER Global SE, expressed her delight at the successful acquisition, stating, "This significant step promises to enhance our portfolio offerings. As a crucial strategic pillar for the BAADER Group, digitalization will be significantly strengthened through this acquisition, promising increased value for our customers in the future. The impressive track record of EMYDEX and its reputation within the food industry make it an ideal fit for BAADER. We warmly welcome the entire EMYDEX team to the BAADER family. We are looking forward to working together to propel factory floor automation into the future."

David McMahon, CEO of EMYDEX, said, "Today is a landmark day for EMYDEX as we announce the details of our strategic partnership with BAADER. As demand for EMYDEX's solutions continued to grow - particularly from large-scale global customers with multiple plants - we knew we needed to fund the growth opportunity. BAADER, with its similar culture and ethos, as well as the access it provides to new markets, was the ideal partner to help bring EMYDEX on the next stage of its journey. We're very excited to work with the BAADER team to realise our collective plans for growth and innovation over the coming years."

Dr. Norbert Engberg, CEO Digitalization at BAADER, noted, "One plus one is more than two: The global network and existing customer relationships maintained by BAADER significantly expand the market potential for both EMYDEX and BAADER. Our enhanced global presence will further solidify this position." He added that "EMYDEX combines performance with a strong presence in the red meat and further food processing, thereby positioning us to open up new markets and opportunities."

The acquisition aligns with the strategic objective set by BAADER to lead rapid digital transformation and software advancements in the food industry. While the existing software solutions for the fish industry will remain a core part of the BAADER product portfolio, now BAADER is empowered to provide comprehensive digital solutions and services that cultivate even stronger customer relationships. The partnership also fosters an environment conducive to technological and market growth for EMYDEX. Food processing customers will benefit from the combined expertise of BAADER and EMYDEX as together, they pave the way for an increase in digital products, including new technologies such as AI solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Harald Ehren

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile: +49 162 723 1207

Email: press@baader.com

About EMYDEX

Emydex was founded in Ireland almost 20 years ago in 2004. Since then, it has become a world leader in the supply of factory floor software solutions. It has expanded beyond Ireland with its best-in-class solution found in food processing facilities in Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Southern Africa. Its team of 60 is located in its four global offices around the globe.

About BAADER

BAADER is a global leader in food processing solutions with over a century of experience and a presence in 100+ countries. Our team of 1,600 professionals is dedicated to supporting food and protein suppliers worldwide. We specialize in fish and poultry processing and are transforming the industry through digitalization and data analysis. Our solutions, rooted in engineering principles, prioritize gentle, hygienic food handling and aim to enhance efficiency, traceability, and sustainability.

More details on BAADER can be found at www.baader.com and EMYDEX www.emydex.com.

