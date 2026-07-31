CHRIST chooses fulfillmenttools and commercetools for a future-proof commerce architecture

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Cologne – CHRIST Juweliere und Uhrmacher, one of Europe's most renowned jewelry retailers, is partnering with fulfillmenttools to transform the way it manages and orchestrates orders across its retail network. CHRIST is implementing the Agentic Order Management System (OMS) – as part of a broader transformation in which the retailer is building a modular, future-proof commerce architecture powered by commercetools Sphere, the autonomous commerce platform. The new system landscape spans stores and digital channels across Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

Breaking free from monolithic constraints

For internationally operating retailers, the ability to respond flexibly and quickly to customer demand is a key success factor. This is especially true in the jewellery trade, which is shaped by specific requirements: high-value products, complex inventory structures, and customers who expect a first-class, seamless shopping experience at every touchpoint.

CHRIST has built a strong operational foundation over many years. But as the retail landscape has changed, so have the requirements. A monolithic system architecture alone no longer offers the flexibility needed to ensure a seamless omnichannel experience. In particular, managing orders across channels and countries – spanning stores and online shops – now calls for a modular, scalable approach.

Thanks to fulfillmenttools' Advanced Order Routing, CHRIST can provide reliable availability and delivery information across all channels in real time. Whether online or in store, customers receive accurate and consistent information at all times. The result: greater operational flexibility and a noticeably improved shopping experience across every touchpoint.

“Order management is the heart and brain of any omnichannel architecture – ultimately, it is the decisive factor for differentiation and customer experience. In fulfillmenttools, we have found the right partner to make that a reality. This is an important milestone on our path toward a more agile and future-proof commerce landscape – one that gives us the modularity we need to evolve quickly and meet our customers' expectations as a premium jewellery retailer,” - Michael Berghoff, Chief Digital Officer at CHRIST

A modular path into the future

Rather than replacing its core systems entirely, CHRIST opted for a targeted, architecture-driven approach. By gradually decoupling central components and implementing commercetools Sphere as the API-native commerce platform alongside a headless-enabled ERP system, the company creates the technical foundation to integrate best-of-breed solutions exactly where they add the most value. KPS, a long-term partner of CHRIST, plays a central role here, contributing deep retail expertise and guiding the architectural decisions that make the transformation sustainable and scalable.

fulfillmenttools serves as the central instance for orchestrating order management, ensuring that every order – regardless of its origin – is intelligently steered and efficiently fulfilled across CHRIST's European network.

“With our Agentic OMS, we help CHRIST unlock the full potential of its omnichannel strategy: through greater agility, smarter fulfillment decisions, and the flexibility to scale across markets. Together, we are building the foundation for a future-ready commerce architecture that supports CHRIST's continued growth,” Linda Kuhr, Managing Director at fulfillmenttools.

About CHRIST

The market-leading jewellery company CHRIST is the first address for high-quality jewellery and watchmaking. Since 1863, CHRIST has offered rich jeweller's expertise and the highest quality, reflected in the CHRIST fine-jewellery collections across diamond, gold and silver. As a trusted partner, CHRIST also offers a fascinating variety of wedding rings, bridal jewellery and timeless symbols of love. Its watch segment comprises renowned names and international brands. CHRIST stands for exclusive service and excellent advisory expertise and currently employs more than 2,000 people.

About fulfillmenttools

fulfillmenttools offers an agentic order management system that unites fulfillment processes with AI-driven decision-making. The platform replaces rigid rules with embedded AI agents that automate decisions across the entire order lifecycle – from routing and delivery promises to exception handling. This enables retailers and brands worldwide to improve the order experience for their customers, increase efficiency, and thereby grow revenue and profitability. Its MACH-certified, API-first architecture brings inventory, orders and fulfillment together in a central decision layer. The result: a smarter, faster and more resilient fulfillment system that continuously evolves.

OC fulfillment GmbH

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E.-Mail: presse@rewe-group.com