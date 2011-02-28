COMUNICADO: CNPV Signs Strategic Supply Agreement with JIT Solaire French Company

Actualizado 28/02/2011 9:02:35 CET



Under the terms of this strategic agreement, CNPV will supply JIT Solaire with a total of 20MWp of high performance PV Modules during 2011 and 2012, with 6MW scheduled for delivery within 2011 and 14MW within 2012.

"We are thoroughly delighted to establish the close working relationship and subsequent strategic agreement with JIT Solaire. Their experience as a project developer and installer gives us additional insight into end user requirements that we highly value and incorporate," Mr. Zhang Shunfu, CNPV's CEO and Mr. B. Veerraju Chaudary, CNPV's COO and Member of the Board said jointly. "Our determination to fulfill all sections of the solar PV purchasing fraternity is further being realised with the signing of this agreement. We are particularly pleased to have satisfied JIT Solaire's stringent requirements to become their first long-term strategic Asian PV supplier. "

The President of JIT Solaire, Mr. Jerome Bailleul, was equally positive: "Our first foray into the Asian solar PV supply arena was a decision that we carefully undertook; we are however, delighted with the results we have found with CNPV. It was then an easy decision for us to undertake to commit to a long-term agreement, and are excited at the prospect of growing our business and experiences together."

"CNPV's products and support are exemplary. Their claim to provide a real difference to their customers has been demonstrated clearly to us. There is real value here," said Mr. Laurent Guilbard, JIT Solaire Technical Director. "They listened and really understood what we are doing in a highly competitive market. Their solutions clearly deliver for us, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to secure long-term interests for both Companies as we grow together."

About CNPV

CNPV Solar Power SA , through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CNPV Dongying Solar Power Company Limited, is a leading integrated manufacturer of solar photovoltaic products from the production of ingots, wafers and cells to the assembly of PV modules. CNPV designs, manufactures and supplies highly efficient and cost effective crystalline solar photovoltaic modules. Please visit CNPV's website at http://www.cnpv-power.com

About JIT Solaire

Located in Poitou Charentes and Rhone Alpes region, JIT Solaire specializes in the turnkey installation of solar systems that generate electricity for individuals, businesses and communities. Their supply policy is based on a full-service quality coupled to a very competitive price, supported with financing solutions. http://www.jit-solaire.com

CONTACT: B. Veerraju Chaudary, COO and Member of the Board of CNPV SolarPower SA, +86-13656-473355, chaudary@cnpv-power.com; or SAS FBJB, LaurentGuilbard, Director, LE ROCHEREAU, France, +33-669-436640,laurent.guilbard@jit-solaire.com



