EU*s Auto Sector Sees Sharp Drop in Robot Adoption

Humanoids are considered to be the next big thing in robotics. The International Federation of Robotics has released a new positioning paper that provides valuable insights. - IFR - International Federation of Robotics

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Frankfurt, September 25th, 2025 — The EU’s automotive industry installed 30,650 industrial robots in 2024. This represents a 5% year-on-year decline. Six of the EU*s top ten vehicle-producing countries recorded double-digit losses. This is according to the World Robotics 2025 Industrial Robots report, presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

“The automotive sector is traditionally one of the strongest customer industries worldwide, accounting for around a quarter of all robot installations in 2024,” says Takayuki Ito, President of the International Federation of Robotics. “However, against this trend, the majority of EU*s car making countries cut back significantly on investment in robotics.”

Germany is the largest producer of vehicles in the EU and fourth worldwide with an output of more than 4 million units in 2024 – OICA reports. The car sector in Germany used to account for more than 40% of the annual domestic robot installations. But these shares have fallen substantially over the last four years: In 2021, it was 35%, and in 2024, it dropped to 26%, with only 6,932 units installed. This marks a reduction of 25% year-on-year.

EU*s Top 10 automotive countries

The EU's other top 10 automotive countries cut robot investments in 2024 are: Spain as the second largest vehicle producer, installing 2,279 units in 2024, which is a decrease of 1%. The Czech Republic in third place with 1,116 units, down 28%. France in fourth place with 1,018 units, showing a 41% decrease. Slovakia on five installing 398 units, which is a 75% decrease. Italy on six, with 1,002 units and an 11% decline. Romania on seven has 248 units, down 50%.

Hungary is a remarkable statistical outlier in the EU, ranking ninth in terms of vehicle production: Their automotive sector installed 3,573 industrial robots. The 305% surge is a direct result of major car industry projects, which accounted for 84% of the country's total robot installations in 2024. Those are usually between 1,000 and 2,000 units. Poland on eight installed 742 units, unchanged. Portugal on ten installed 289 units, a 4% increase.

Outlook

The EU's automotive industry is not expected to drive growth for the robotics industry in 2025. Lower-than-expected demand, particularly for electric vehicles, coupled with national and international political uncertainty, has caused companies in the industry to postpone investment projects. However, the trade and tariff agreement reached between the European Union and the United States in late July has given rise to hope. Regarding 2026, experts are widely uncertain about a return to growth. Nevertheless, there is a broader consensus that installation numbers will rise again in 2027 and 2028.

Press release in English and German language and picture can be downloaded at: https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases/

- Picture is available at AP -

About IFR

The International Federation of Robotics is the voice of the global robotics industry. IFR represents national robot associations, academia, and manufacturers of industrial and service robots from over twenty countries: www.ifr.org

IFR - International Federation of Robotics

Follow IFR on LinkedIn and YouTube

Press contact

International Federation of Robotics

PRESS OFFICER

Carsten Heer

phone +49 (0) 40 822 44 284

E-Mail: press@ifr.org