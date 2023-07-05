KREISEL Electric honored with Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Rainbach im Mühlkreis.- KREISEL Electric, a pioneering battery technology solution provider, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the EV battery industry. This esteemed recognition highlights the companies' exceptional contributions to the advancement of electric mobility and its remarkable position as a technology leader, with strategic partnerships that have revolutionized the European EV battery market.

The 2023 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award celebrates visionary companies that have demonstrated outstanding innovation, expertise, and market influence in the electric vehicle technology sector. The unconditional commitment to excellence and groundbreaking contributions have propelled the company to the forefront of the industry, making this recognition truly well-deserved.

"We are delighted to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the Enabling Technology Leadership Award," said Markus Kreisel, Managing Director at KREISEL Electric. "This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering resilient and safe battery solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers across various industries."

KREISEL Electric has gained global prominence for its development of cutting-edge immersion cooling solutions, resilient battery systems, and modular battery design. By integrating their expertise in engineering, design, and manufacturing, KREISEL Electric solidifies its position as a critical player in the EV battery market to advance the transformation of the electric vehicle landscape.

KREISEL Electric is a renowned global leader for battery technology solutions based in Rainbach, Austria. Founded in 2014, the company leverages the latest lithium-ion technology to develop state-of-the-art battery products for various industries, including marine, industrial, off-highway, commercial, and stationary applications. With a focus on safety, performance, and longevity, KREISEL Electric is committed to making significant contributions to the advancement of electric mobility to meet the evolving demands of the electric vehicle market.

For more information, visit: https://www.kreiselelectric.com/whitepaper/fs-enabling-techn...

Contact:

KREISEL Electric GmbH & Co KG

Benjamin Rahn

presse@kreiselelectric.com

+43 7949 / 21400

