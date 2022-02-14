lavera Naturkosmetik officially honoured as Brand of the Century

Hanover/Berlin, February 2022

Brands that are included in the circle of brands of the century belong to the premier class of the German economy. Through their extraordinary achievements and decades of brand work, they have decisively shaped an entire product genre. Dr. Florian Langenscheidt (distributor of this special award) has now officially presented the special award to the natural cosmetics brand lavera and its brand inventor Thomas Haase in the Federal Room of the hotel Adlon Kempinski at Berlin.

Dr. Florian Langenscheidt, publisher of Marken des Jahrhunderts (Brands of the Century) since more than 20 years, describes his intention for this special award as follows: "Brands are promises of exceptional performance and perfection in every detail and as well of quality and tradition. They give us the feeling of having chosen the best, most beautiful and most elegant. German Standars – Brands of the Century roll out the red carpet for these stars. They are an overall view of the German economy, the world-famous “Made in Germany".

lavera Naturkosmetik is the Brand of the Century exclusively for the category "THE NATURAL COSMETICS" and thus one of the almost 200 brands that are among the lighthouse brands of the German economy. "With innovative marketing, fresh sales ideas and creative communication, the company and brand founder Thomas Haase created a 'true brand'," says the official justification for this unique award. For 35 years, Lavera Naturkosmetik as a full-range natural cosmetics supplier, has been spoiling young and old with care products from nature, which are produced in a closed production and manufacturing chain in the Hanover region. "Lavera. Nature you can feel" is the claim of the natural and sustainable lavera care concepts with a focus on face and body care, hair care, sun protection and decorative cosmetics, which Thomas Haase invented in 1987. In addition, among other things, the brand is committed to animal welfare and various national and international climate protection and development projects in Peru, Kenya, Africa and Germany.

lavera Natural Cosmetics - Beauty, naturalness, effectiveness – recipe of our success since 1987

Since the founding of the Laverana company and the lavera brand in 1987, founder and owner Thomas Haase's goal has been to make natural cosmetics accessible to everyone. Meanwhile, lavera has become one of the most successful natural cosmetics brands in Germany with the aim of constantly deciphering the secrets of nature and depicting them in innovative and natural products. Sustainability has always been a matter close to lavera's heart and so the brand is committed to various national and international climate protection projects. In addition, the natural cosmetics manufacturer uses the highest possible proportion of recycled material in packaging and is continuously working to further reduce the packaging content of the products. From the product idea to delivery, everything is done from a single source in the Hanover region. Around 250 lavera products are available in 40 countries. Certified natural cosmetics: lavera. Nature you can feel.

