Leading Spa Award 2026: 64 Wellness Hotels Across Six European Countries Honoured

Leading Spa Award 2026. Credits: LSR Leading Spa Hotels & Resorts GmbH - Leading Spa Resorts & Hotels

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Europe’s outstanding wellness destinations recognised for exceptional spa experiences and hospitality.

NEWS AKTUELL // Villach, Austria – The winners of the Leading Spa Award 2026 have been announced. A total of 64 wellness hotels in six European countries have been honoured for their high standards of wellness, outstanding guest experiences and genuine hospitality.

The annual guest-voted award celebrates hotels and spa resorts that combine exceptional treatments and facilities with fine dining, distinctive surroundings and personalised service. From alpine retreats to lakeside and coastal hideaways, the winners showcase the diversity of European wellness travel.

Winners by country: Germany (27), Austria (23), Italy (10), Switzerland (2), Norway (1) and Bulgaria (1).

The award also recognises the dedication of the hosts and hotel teams who create memorable stays. Leading Spa Resorts congratulates all 64 winners on their achievement and commitment to wellness excellence.

View the complete Leading Spa Award 2026 winners list

About Leading Spa Resorts

Leading Spa Resorts is an international wellness travel platform featuring selected wellness hotels and spa resorts. Its annual Leading Spa Award celebrates excellence in European wellness hospitality.

www.leadingspa.com

Media contact | LSR Leading Spa Hotels & Resorts GmbH · Dieter Stroitz

Tel. +43 4242 22077 · info@leadingspa.com