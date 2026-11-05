Minol-ZENNER Group Expands in the U.S.

Paul McAndrew, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mueller Water Products (l.) and Alexander Lehmann, Managing Director/ Group CEO of Minol-ZENNER (r.). Source: ZENNER/ Mueller Water Products - ZENNER

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- ZENNER USA Reaches Agreement with Mueller Water Products to Acquire the Metering Business of Mueller Systems

NEWS AKTUELL // Saarbrucken/Addison, November 5, 2026 – ZENNER USA, Inc., part of the global Minol-ZENNER Group, and Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) have entered into an agreement to transition Mueller’s metering business, which operates through its Mueller Systems subsidiary, to ZENNER USA.

ZENNER is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of water meters, heat and cooling meters, and gas meters, as well as a solution provider for submetering and digital remote meter reading. ZENNER has been represented in North America by ZENNER USA since 2012. The agreement with Mueller Water Products marks another milestone in the Minol-ZENNER Group’s investments within the North American water market.

The agreement combines ZENNER’s more than a century of expertise, its technology portfolio, and its global manufacturing capabilities with the established products and strong customer relationships of Mueller Systems. Consequently, ZENNER USA will be able to ensure continued service for Mueller Systems’ existing customers while gradually expanding the range of available products, technologies, and support.

“ZENNER USA appreciates Mueller’s commitment to its customers and is honored to have been selected as its partner following an extensive selection process to support Mueller’s transition out of the metering business”, said Richard Sanders, President of ZENNER USA. “Our immediate priority is ensuring a smooth transition for customers and maintaining the service, support and product availability they rely on today. Longer term, we believe our global scale, broad product portfolio and continued investment in metering technology will create significant value for these customers”.

“North America is an important growth market for ZENNER, and this agreement reflects our commitment to investing in the market for the long term. We look forward to working closely with Mueller and its customers throughout the transition”, said Alexander Lehmann, Managing Director/Group CEO of Minol-ZENNER.

ZENNER USA and Mueller will begin the transition process immediately and work closely with customers and suppliers to provide continuity of service and ongoing support.

“This transition is an important step in sharpening Mueller’s focus and positioning the Company for its next chapter”, said Paul McAndrew, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mueller Water Products. “We believe ZENNER USA is the right partner for our metering business, with the specialized scale, technology investment, compatible products and global manufacturing capabilities to support customers for the long term. We will work closely with ZENNER USA to ensure a seamless transition and fulfill our existing customer commitments.”

Learn more: www.zenner.com

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