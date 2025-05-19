Mister Worker expands its international catalogue with BETA tools for workshops and businesses

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Madrid, 19 de mayo

In today’s increasingly demanding professional environment, where efficiency and quality are essential for optimal performance, having a specialised supplier of technical solutions becomes a key differentiator. Mister Worker, the international online store specialised in MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations), has expanded its product offering with the complete catalogue of BETA tools, an Italian brand known for its durability, precision and reliability.

This integration enables workshops, industrial companies and professionals to access advanced solutions, with global shipping, technical advice, customised quotations and certified original products. The partnership between the two brands reinforces their joint commitment to operational excellence and universal access to high-performance tools.

A comprehensive and structured offer for professional settings

The section dedicated to BETA tools on Mister Worker features over 16,000 products grouped into technical categories such as adjustable wrenches, sockets, screwdrivers, pliers, cutters, torque tools, pneumatic tools, electronics and electrical engineering. It also includes tool holders, organiser chests, professional trolleys and workshop furniture such as the C45PRO module, with a steel-coated worktop and modular compartments.

Among the highlights is the C24EH O7/M wheeled tool trolley, equipped with 309 tools distributed across seven drawers, and offering a static load capacity of up to 700 kg—an ideal solution for efficiently organising workspaces. The range also includes combination wrench sets such as the 42NEW/S26 and ergonomic hex key kits like the 96BPC/SC9.

BETA screwdrivers are available in various lines, including the Evox 1203/D8 set, featuring ergonomic handles, reinforced resistance and anti-rust coatings. All products are designed for high mechanical strength, operational precision and long service life, adapting to the demands of sectors such as automotive, energy, precision mechanics, bicycle repair and aviation.

The catalogue also includes specific solutions for workshop furniture, such as double-door tool cabinets, drawer modules and mobile storage units. Modular chests are available as well, designed to keep tools organised and protected in high-use environments. This structured offering caters to both individual needs and large-scale industrial setups, combining high-quality materials with optimised functionality.

Global distribution, technical support and customised advice

Through its advanced e-commerce platform, Mister Worker facilitates the purchase of BETA tools with delivery to more than 180 countries, from major industrial cities to remote locations. Its customised quotation system is tailored to bulk orders and solutions adapted to businesses of any size. The company ensures certified original products with official manufacturer warranties and provides multilingual customer service.

Alongside brands such as Facom, DeWalt and Bosch, BETA strengthens the presence of Mister Worker in key sectors, ensuring the availability of tools for demanding environments. The online platform also offers detailed technical information, interactive visual content and a secure, professional shopping experience.

This integration offers a concrete response to the operational needs of technical professionals, enhancing their capacity to operate in highly specialised environments.

