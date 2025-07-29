PLAN-B NET ZERO AG Surges Past New Milestones on Its Way to a Green-Energy Billion

Energy solutions from generation to consumation / PLAN-B NET ZERO - PLAN-B NET ZERO

NEWS AKTUELL // Zug, Switzerland.- The Greentech innovator PLAN-B NET ZERO AG announced another breakthrough today: its German subsidiary, PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy GmbH, is on track to hit €120 million in annual recurring revenue, setting a new benchmark in Germany’s energy market.

Buy-and-Build Meets Smart-Energy AI

Founded just over two years ago by Switzerland’s youngest energy CEO, Bradley Mundt, PLAN-B NET ZERO pursues a clear strategy.

“We integrate the entire renewable-energy value chain, from project development and plant operation all the way to end-customer supply, turbo-charged by our cost-optimizing Smart-Energy AI,”

Bradley Mundt, CEO

Wherever it makes sense, growth comes through strategic acquisitions under a buy-and-build playbook; elsewhere, as with the German power subsidiary, revenue is driven organically.

The Consumer-Friendly Energy Transition

The startup positions itself as the face of an energy transition consumers actually want: cost-efficient, flexible, and fairly priced.

PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy is already developing forward-looking smart-home solutions that combine AI-driven load management with smart meters and household battery storage:

“Customers can store power when prices are lowest and use it whenever they need it,”

Bradley Mundt

Sales 4.0: Physical Reach, Digital Speed

Growth is powered by a hybrid sales network of 3,000+ partners plus multiple digital channels. Modern AI processes, especially in customer care, keep costs minimal and scalability high.

Top-Tier Market Ratings

Independent consumer portal Cheapenergy24.de underscores the success of the concept: PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy earns top scores for sustainability, service, and price, positioning itself as a premium brand in the Greentech segment.

“We’ve just closed the strongest revenue month in our history,”

Bradley Mundt concludes.

“German energy customers are ready to drive the energy transition and PLAN-B NET ZERO delivers the solutions.”

About the Company

PLAN-B NET ZERO

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a Greentech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company’s mission is to accelerate global CO2 reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO provides end-to-end sustainable energy solutions for industrial and residential clients, covering every key link in the green-energy value chain: direct sales, planning and construction of renewable-energy plants, plant operation, and its own energy-supply and trading business.

