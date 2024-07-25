The new emporiaSMART.6lite / Successor to the emporia bestseller: The smartphone that fits in every pocket

he new emporiaSMART.6lite Successor to the emporia bestseller: The smartphone that fits in every pocket credit: emporia

NEWS AKTUELL // Linz, July 2024(Linz, Austria). The European smartphone company emporia is launching the successor to its previous bestseller on the market for the past 2 years. The emporiaSMART.6lite follows on from the emporiaSMART.5 - which has been voted "senior smartphone of the year" in Germany three times in a row.

emporia is the unrivalled market leader for easy-to-use smartphones in Germany. According to the latest GfK figures, the Austrian company has a market share of around 66 per cent in this segment. With the new emporiaSMART.6lite, which is not only easy to use but it is packed with the performance of a standard modern smartphone with great cameras, great security and more, to further expand the companies aims.

Design and development made in Europe.

Whether in a handbag, breast pocket, jacket, belt, waist or shoulder bag or front and back trouser pocket - the compact emporiaSMART.6lite fits in everywhere. And while compact in size, the screen is a comfortable 5.45 inches, that is large enough to ensure good readability and usability.

The product design, hardware and software are created in Europe, and because it is an emporia, these incorporated the needs, suggestions and wishes of customers for the best possible outcome.

Whilst compact in size (requested from male consumers), the SMART.6lite is fully equipped and now includes a fingerprint button. This enables secure, two-factor authentication, which is essential for banking applications, transactions, or logging into the digital office. The operating system is powered by Android 13.

The emporiaSMART.6lite also features the tried-and-evaluated no-panic button. This physical external emergency and panic button, provides security, ideal for travelling alone at night. The button can also be enabled as a favourite key that can be assigned other functions (e.g., torch or the camera).

Beautiful pictures can be taken with the 13MP triple main camera, which enables macro, portrait and night shots and has HD and auto mode. The 8 MP front camera is ideal for the obligatory selfie and video call.

The emporiaSMART.6lite comes with the interactive, patented Smartcover as standard. This allows essential functions (answering and hanging up calls, camera, and torch) to be operated even when the phone is closed quickly and easily. Included in the box: The charging cradle for easy charging and convenient hands-free calling.

And a comprehensive, printed instruction manual is included, with links to additional information and support.

Recommended retail price: 249 Euros.

Contact:

emporia Telecom

Walter Deil, Walter.Deil@emporiamobile.com, +436707010322

