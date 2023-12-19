Publicado 19/12/2023 09:59
- Comunicado -

ZEISS concludes fiscal year for the first time with revenue over 10 billion

Segment development
Segment development - Carl Zeiss AG

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Exceptional growth with contributions from all four segments

- Expenditure in research and development amounted to 15% of revenue

- Around 43,000 employees globally, up 11% on the prior year

- Around 3.5 billion euros in investments in infrastructure planned for the next 5 years
worldwide - around 3 billion of which to be invested in Germany

- Transformation into a data- and process-driven organization

OBERKOCHEN, GERMANY, 19 December 2023 (News Aktuell).-

The ZEISS Group was able to continue its dynamic revenue growth with a growth rate at the very high level of the prior year. In fiscal year 2022/23 (reporting date: 30 September 2023), revenue rose to over 10 billion euros for the first time in the company's history (prior year: 8.8 billion euros, up 15%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also up on the previous year at 1.7 billion euros (prior year:1.6 billion euros). All four segments of the ZEISS Group contributed to this growth despite the challenging market environment.

"We can look back on another very successful fiscal year. To be able to continue this dynamic growth path in the future, we need to set the right course now. We are doing this by investing huge sums in our further development," said Dr. Karl Lamprecht, President and CEO of ZEISS. "Our success is based on our distinctive innovative strength. To ensure this continues, we have invested 15% of revenue in research and development, personnel development, and infrastructure – more than ever before.”

Press contact

Jörg Nitschke, Head of Corporate Brand, Communications and Public Affairs
Email: joerg.nitschke@zeiss.com

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 10 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2023).


 

