836th PORT ANNIVERSARY from 9 to 11 May to celebrate the heart of Hamburg

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Hamburg, 19 March 2025 (News Aktuell).– With two new, spectacular evening shows on the floating stage on the river Elbe, breathtaking fireworks, magnificent parades featuring majestic windjammers, and many other new programme highlights, the people of Hamburg and their guests will celebrate the 836th HAMBURG PORT ANNIVERSARY.

Attention-grabbing highlights

On Thursday at 01:00 pm, the grand Arrival Parade will reach the port. Tall ships such as “Dar Młodzieży” and “Alexander von Humboldt II” along with numerous sailing ships large and small will enter the port to the delight of the admiring guests. This enthralling scenery will be enhanced by naval vessels, state-of-the-art specialised craft, tugboats, motor vessels, historic and museum ships, and countless sport boats.

On Saturday at 3:45 pm, the unique tugboat ballet will be performed against the backdrop of Hamburg Harbour. In a fascinating choreography, nimble tugs boasting up to 3000 hp will dance to music on the Elbe in an impressive symphony.

Elbe in Concert: Harbour at its best!

On Friday, beginning at 7:45 pm, guests can look forward to a spectacular evening show full of harbour atmosphere, presented on the floating stage on the river Elbe facing the landing stages. A programme featuring a harbour quiz, rousing live music, an XXL choir, and electrifying musical performances will celebrate Hamburg Harbour.

Elbe in Concert: Happy Birthday, Hamburg Harbour!

At 9:00 pm on Saturday, Guest will witness the enthralling live show on the spectacular Elbe stage facing the landing stages. Surprise star appearances will bring the mood at the port to the sizzling point. Guests will experience Hamburg characters chatting away and are sure get some real hoots too. The dazzling finale of the spectacular Happy Birthday show follows around 10:45 pm: When the music blends with the sparkling effects of the great fireworks, a breathtaking display of dancing colours and lights will light up the Elbe.

To download press releases and photos go to: Press and marketing

Welcome video message from Hamburg’s First Mayor

Contact: Hamburg Messe und Congress,

Andrea Heyden, e-mail: andrea.heyden@hamburg-messe.de