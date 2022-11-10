Publicado 10/11/2022 16:22

Aker ASA: Successful Issuance of New NOK Green Bond

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA, has today successfully issued NOK 500 million in a 7-year senior unsecured green bond with a coupon of MS + 2.93% / 6.5% per annum. An application will be made for the bond to be listed at Oslo Stock Exchange.

SEB acted as Sole Arranger for the bond issuance.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA mobile: +47 450 32 090 fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

