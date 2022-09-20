FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA, has today successfully issued two new 5-year senior unsecured green bond issues totaling NOK 2,000 million. A NOK 1,300 million floating rate bond issue with a coupon of 3 months Nibor + 2.75% per annum and a NOK 700 million fixed rate bond issue with a coupon of MS + 2.65% per annum.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed at Oslo Stock Exchange.

DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB acted as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Danske Bank as Joint Bookrunner for the issuance. DNB and Nordea have acted as Green Bond Advisors. Nordea has acted as rating advisor for Aker ASA.

For further information, please contact:Christina Chappell Schartum, Head of Communications and Investor Relationsmobile: +47 905 32 774christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa---successful-issuance-of-new-nok-green-bonds,c3634027

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa--successful-issuance-of-new-nok-green-bonds-301628656.html