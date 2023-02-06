Publicado 06/02/2023 14:26

Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q4 2022 results

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its fourth-quarter 2022 results on 15 February 2023.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpag...

Time and date: Wednesday, 15 February 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET.

Media contact:Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.c...

Investor contacts:David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.comChristian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-presentation-of-q4-2022-results-301739393.html

