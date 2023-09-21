Publicado 21/09/2023 07:51
- Comunicado -

Aker Carbon Capture to present at Pareto Securities' 30th Annual Energy Conference

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture CEO Egil Fagerland will hold a presentation at the Pareto Securities' 30th Annual Energy Conference today at 09:55 CEST.

The company presentation is attached and will also be made available on the Company's website www.akercarboncapture.com.

CONTACT:

Media contact:Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358 email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.c...Investor contacts:David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279 email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-to-present-at-pareto-securities-30th-annual-energy-conference-301934337.html

