Publicado 05/09/2023 07:59
- Comunicado -

Beactica Therapeutics announces the selection of BEA-17 as a preclinical candidate

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beactica Therapeutics AB, the Swedish precision oncology company, today announced the selection of BEA-17 as a preclinical candidate for its LSD1 programme aimed at finding new therapies for aggressive brain tumours and other life-threatening cancers.

BEA-17 is a first-in-class small molecule which has shown promising potentiation of immune-modulating treatments in preclinical models of several cancer forms. BEA-17 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), the most aggressive form of brain tumour. With the selection of this first preclinical candidate, IND-enabling toxicology studies will be initiated in preparation for clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to announce the selection of BEA-17 as a preclinical candidate. Reaching this remarkable milestone is a major achievement, as the vast majority of programmes fail at the preclinical stage." said Dr Per Källblad, CEO of Beactica Therapeutics. "The selection of this molecule reflects our aim to test this new approach in humans as quickly as possible."

About BEA-17

BEA-17 is a first-in-class small molecule targeted degrader (non-PROTAC) of lysine demethylase 1 (LSD1) and its co-factor CoREST. In syngeneic animal models of cancer, the compound has shown promising potentiation of immune-modulating treatments in several cancer forms, including anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors in colon cancer (CT26) and standard of care (temozolomide and radiation) in glioblastoma (GL261). Pharmacokinetic studies of BEA-17 show good blood-brain-barrier penetration and oral availability. BEA-17 is investigational and not approved anywhere globally. Its efficacy and safety in humans have not been established. BEA-17 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM).

About Beactica Therapeutics

Beactica Therapeutics AB is a privately held precision oncology company committed to the fight against cancer. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics with a focus to treat genetically defined cancers with significant unmet medical need. Beactica's approach is centered around targeting synthetically lethal disease proteins with allosteric modulators and targeted protein degraders. Beactica deliver value to patients and shareholders by advancing its programmes to clinical proof of concept. For more information, please visit www.beactica.com.

Beactica Therapeutics ContactPer Källblad M.Sc. Ph.D.CEOper.kallblad@beactica.comTel: +46 18 56 08 80

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beactica-therapeutics-announces-the-selection-of-bea-17-as-a-preclinical-candidate-301917432.html

