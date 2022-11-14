Publicado 14/11/2022 08:19

BioArctic receives new patent in the US for blood-brain barrier transport technology

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted BioArctic a new platform patent for a technology for transporting biopharmaceuticals across the blood-brain barrier. The patent, which is part of the company's Brain Transporter patent portfolio, will take effect on November 15, 2022, and expire in 2037.

The blood-brain barrier protects the brain from foreign substances by restricting the passage of these substances into the brain. The patented technology (US patent no. 11,498,974) has been developed to facilitate the transport of biopharmaceuticals across this barrier, thereby potentially improving drug efficacy.

"We are pleased that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted this new patent. Improved transportation of biopharmaceuticals across the blood-brain barrier may lead to improved efficacy and reduced side-effects in current and future treatments of brain disorders," says Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons below, on November 14, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:

Gunilla Osswald, CEO E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IRE-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: enlace

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CineMargot Robbie anuncia que su película de Piratas del Caribe ha sido cancelada: "Habría sido una pasada"

Margot Robbie anuncia que su película de Piratas del Caribe ha sido cancelada: "Habría sido una pasada"
GenteLa madre de Iñaki Urdangarín desvela si la Infanta Cristina se ha puesto en contacto con él tras su paso por quirófano

La madre de Iñaki Urdangarín desvela si la Infanta Cristina se ha puesto en contacto con él tras su paso por quirófano
InternacionalLas Fuerzas Armadas portuguesas muestran su preocupación por los datos recopilados por un avión Frontex

Las Fuerzas Armadas portuguesas muestran su preocupación por los datos recopilados por un avión Frontex