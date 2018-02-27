COMUNICADO: BMO Financial Group Reports Net Income of $973 Million for First Quarter of 2018 (2)

Publicado 27/02/2018 14:57:19 CET

Reported net income was $266 million compared to $269 million a year ago, and adjusted net income was $276 million compared to $284 million a year ago. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Traditional wealth reported net income of $184 million increased $20 million or 12% from a year ago and adjusted net income of $194 million increased $15 million or 8%, primarily due to business growth and improved equity markets, partially offset by higher expenses. Insurance net income was $82 million compared to $105 million last year primarily due to more favourable market movements in the prior year, partially offset by underlying business growth.

The strength of BMO Asset Management's Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) business was recognized at the 2017 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards, with seven BMO ETFs claiming top honours, recognizing top risk-adjusted performing funds relative to peers.

BMO Capital Markets

Reported and adjusted net income were $271 million compared to $367 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower revenue from our Trading Products business following record revenue performance in the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

BMO Capital Markets was named Best Bank for the Canadian Dollar for the seventh consecutive year by FX Week. We also partnered with the World Bank as joint lead manager on its inaugural Sustainable Development Bond to raise awareness for women and girls' empowerment, raising $1 billion.

Corporate Services

Corporate Services net loss for the quarter was $521 million compared with a net loss of $141 million a year ago. Corporate Services adjusted net loss for the quarter was $93 million compared with an adjusted net loss of $127 million a year ago. Adjusted results exclude the one-time non-cash charge due to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset of $425 million in the current quarter and acquisition integration costs in both periods. Adjusted results increased mainly due to above-trend taxes in the prior year, as well as higher revenue excluding the taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustment and lower expenses in the current quarter. Reported results decreased due to the U.S. net deferred tax asset revaluation charge in the current quarter, partially offset by the drivers noted above.

Adjusted results in this Operating Segment Overview section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Capital

BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 11.1% at January 31, 2018.

The CET1 Ratio decreased from 11.4% at the end of the fourth quarter as retained earnings growth was more than offset by business growth and share repurchases during the quarter. The impact of the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset was a decrease of approximately 17 basis points in the CET1 Ratio.

Provision for Credit Losses

Effective in the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans under IFRS 9 is consistent with the specific provision under IAS 39, Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement (IAS 39) in prior years. The provision for credit losses on performing loans replaces the collective provision under IAS 39. Refer to Note 3 to the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for an explanation of the provision for credit losses. Prior periods have not been restated.

The total provision for credit losses was $141 million, a decrease of $26 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $174 million increased $7 million reflecting higher provisions in U.S. P&C and lower recoveries in BMO Capital Markets, partially offset by lower provisions in Canadian P&C. There was a reduction in the allowance for credit losses on performing loans this quarter, resulting in a recovery of credit losses of $33 million, primarily in U.S. P&C, as an improved macroeconomic outlook resulted in lower future expected credit losses. In Canada, the macroeconomic outlook was relatively stable.

Regulatory Filings

Our continuous disclosure materials, including our interim filings, annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited consolidated financial statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Circular are available on our website at http://www.bmo.com/investorrelations, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at http://www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries.

Non-GAAP Measures

Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived from financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean IFRS. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items as set out in the table below. Results and measures that exclude the impact of Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate movements on our U.S. segment are non-GAAP measures (please see the Foreign Exchange section for a discussion of the effects of changes in exchange rates on our results). Management assesses performance on a reported basis and on an adjusted basis and considers both to be useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance, and providing readers with a better understanding of management's perspective on our performance. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this document applies equally to changes in corresponding adjusted results. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and as such do not have standardized meaning under GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

