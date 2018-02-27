COMUNICADO: BMO Financial Group Reports Net Income of $973 Million for First Quarter of 2018 (3)

Publicado 27/02/2018 14:57:26 CET

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q1-2018 Q4-2017 Q1-2017 Reported Results Revenue 5,678 5,655 5,405 Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) (361) (573) (4) Revenue, net of CCPB 5,317 5,082 5,401 Total provision for credit losses (141) (202) (167) Non-interest expense (3,441) (3,375) (3,385) Income before income taxes 1,735 1,505 1,849 Provision for income taxes (762) (278) (361) Net Income 973 1,227 1,488 EPS ($) 1.43 1.81 2.22 Adjusting Items (Pre-tax) (1) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) (28) (34) (37) Acquisition integration costs (3) (4) (24) (22) Restructuring costs (4) - (59) - Adjusting items included in reported pre-tax income (32) (117) (59) Adjusting Items (After tax) (1) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) (21) (26) (28) Acquisition integration costs (3) (3) (15) (14) Restructuring costs (4) - (41) - U.S. net deferred tax asset revaluation (5) (425) - - Adjusting items included in reported net income after tax (449) (82) (42) Impact on EPS ($) (0.69) (0.13) (0.06) Adjusted Results Revenue 5,678 5,655 5,405 Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) (361) (573) (4) Revenue, net of CCPB 5,317 5,082 5,401 Total provision for credit losses (141) (202) (167) Non-interest expense (3,409) (3,258) (3,326) Income before income taxes 1,767 1,622 1,908 Provision for income taxes (345) (313) (378) Net income 1,422 1,309 1,530 EPS ($) 2.12 1.94 2.28 (1) Adjusting items are included in Corporate Services, with the exception of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, which is charged to the operating groups. (2) These expenses were charged to the non-interest expense of the operating groups. Before and after-tax amounts for each operating group are provided on pages 14, 15, 16 and 18 of our First Quarter 2018 Report to Shareholders. (3) Acquisition integration costs related to the acquired BMO Transportation Finance business are charged to Corporate Services, since the acquisition impacts both Canadian and U.S. P&C businesses. Acquisition costs are recorded in non-interest expense. (4) Restructuring charge in Q4-2017 as we continued to accelerate the use of technology to enhance customer experience and focus on driving operational efficiencies. Restructuring cost is recorded in non-interest expense. (5) For more information on the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act see the Other Regulatory Developments section on page 24 of our First Quarter 2018 Report to Shareholders. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation. Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Bank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oral forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments with respect to our objectives and priorities for fiscal 2018 and beyond, our strategies or future actions, our targets, expectations for our financial condition or share price, and the results of or outlook for our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and international economies. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal", "target", "may" and "could".

By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution readers of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements.

The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: general economic and market conditions in the countries in which we operate; weak, volatile or illiquid capital and/or credit markets; interest rate and currency value fluctuations; changes in monetary, fiscal, or economic policy and tax legislation and interpretation; the level of competition in the geographic and business areas in which we operate; changes in laws or in supervisory expectations or requirements, including capital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effect of such changes on funding costs; judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness of the information we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties; our ability to execute our strategic plans and to complete and integrate acquisitions, including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations on these estimates; operational and infrastructure risks; changes to our credit ratings; political conditions, including changes relating to or affecting economic or trade matters; global capital markets activities; the possible effects on our business of war or terrorist activities; outbreaks of disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies; natural disasters and disruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications, power or water supply; technological changes; information and cyber security, including the threat of hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, as well as the possibility of denial of service resulting from efforts targeted at causing system failure and service disruption; and our ability to anticipate and effectively manage risks arising from all of the foregoing factors.

We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For more information, please see the discussion in the Risks That May Affect Future Results section on page 79 of BMO's 2017 Annual MD&A, the sections related to credit and counterparty, market, insurance, liquidity and funding, operational, model, legal and regulatory, business, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, which begin on page 86 of BMO's 2017 Annual MD&A, the discussion in the Critical Accounting Estimates - Income Taxes and Deferred Tax Assets section on page 114 of BMO's 2017 Annual MD&A, and the Risk Management section in this document, all of which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect Bank of Montreal's future results. Investors and others should carefully consider these factors and risks, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements. Bank of Montreal does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the organization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this document is presented for the purpose of assisting our shareholders in understanding our financial position as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our strategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the 2017 Annual MD&A under the heading "Economic Developments and Outlook", as updated by the Economic Review and Outlook section set forth in this document. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overall market conditions and their combined effect on our business, are material factors we consider when determining our strategic priorities, objectives and expectations for our business. In determining our expectations for economic growth, both broadly and in the financial services sector, we primarily consider historical economic data provided by governments, historical relationships between economic and financial variables, and the risks to the domestic and global economy. See the Economic Review and Outlook section of our First Quarter 2018 Report to Shareholders.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA PRESENTATION

Investor Presentation Materials

Interested parties are invited to visit our website at http://www.bmo.com/investorrelations to review our 2017 annual MD&A and audited annual consolidated financial statements, quarterly presentation materials and supplementary financial information package.

Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast Presentations

Interested parties are also invited to listen to our quarterly conference call on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. (EST). At that time, senior BMO executives will comment on results for the quarter and respond to questions from the investor community. The call may be accessed by telephone at 416-641-2144 (from within Toronto) or 1-888-789-9572 Passcode: 5126346. A replay of the conference call can be accessed until Tuesday, May 29, 2018, by calling 905-694-9451 (from within Toronto) or 1-800-408-3053 and entering Passcode: 5740558.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on our website at http://www.bmo.com/investorrelations. A replay can also be accessed on the site.

Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the Plan) Average market price as defined under the Plan

November 2017: $99.35 December 2017: $100.21 January 2018: $103.06

For dividend information, change in shareholder address or to advise of duplicate mailings, please contact

