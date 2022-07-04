Publicado 04/07/2022 15:24

Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 26, 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period June 27 - July 1, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 292,165 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 8,000,000 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,250 million, which AB Electrolux announced on April 29, 2022. The buyback program, which runs between May 2, 2022 - October 21, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of July 1, 2022 amounts to 8,826,572 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 283,077,393.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-26--2022,c3596019

The following files are available for download:

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

  • Precio unidad: 150 € + IVA
  • Cada comunicado puede llevar 1 foto y 4 enlaces.

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteRocío Carrasco, su sonora carcajada al escuchar la respuesta de Raquel Mosquera

Rocío Carrasco, su sonora carcajada al escuchar la respuesta de Raquel Mosquera
CineFiltrado el diseño de Namor en Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever

Filtrado el diseño de Namor en Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever
NavarraInmovilizado un autobús en Marcilla (Navarra) después de que los pasajeros avisaran de que el conductor esnifaba droga

Inmovilizado un autobús en Marcilla (Navarra) después de que los pasajeros avisaran de que el conductor esnifaba droga