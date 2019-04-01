CASIC attends the Hannover Messe

Actualizado 01/04/2019 12:49:01 CET

On April 1, 2019/ News Aktuell,China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) attended the Hannover Messe for the third consecutive year. CASIC presented 47 exhibits in two sectors themed on “platform enabling” and “innovation upgrading”, respectively.

In recent years, CASIC has forged the industrial Internet platform INDICS to offer smart manufacture, collaborative manufacture and cloud manufacture public services for worldwide customers. CASIC displayed 25 items on “platform enabling” to interpret INDICS’ abilities in access, integration, platform operation and ecological architecture through showcasing products and solutions in the fields of INDICS, industrial IOT solution, smart manufacture, energy management and water management. AC, a French subsidiary of CASIC, exhibited an electronic smart manufacturing project IMS with highlights in automatic, smart and flexible operations.

So far, INDI CS has completed the multi-language environment development. The versions in English, German, Russian, Spanish, French and Arabic have been developed and launched in relevant countries and regions. Moreover, CASIC and Siemens have jointly built a sample plant of electric connector smart factory.

CASIC exhibited 22 items on special equipment, smart test and monitor equipment, new material and process, smart logistics and smart life in the “innovation upgrading” sector to display its technologies, products and applications in improving people’s production and life.

CASIC’s Deputy General Manager Wei Yiyin said that the company will further learn the development achievements and experience from its peers and strengthen cooperation with worldwide elite of all circles to play an active role in boosting global economic development.

