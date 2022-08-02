Publicado 02/08/2022 13:15

Caverion has completed the acquisition of PORREAL Group in Austria

HELSINKI, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has today closed the acquisition of PORREAL Group. The company offers technical and soft facility services in Austria and it employs approximately 380 employees. The acquisition strengthens Caverion's position in the Austrian facility services market.

The acquisition was published on 29 June 2022.

For additional information, please contact:

Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's Division Austria, tel. +43 5060 2410, manfred.simmet@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-has-completed-the-acquisition-of-porreal-group-in-austria,c3609310

The following files are available for download:

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteLa historia de amor de Yulen Pereira y Anabel Pantoja continúa

La historia de amor de Yulen Pereira y Anabel Pantoja continúa
MúsicaBeyoncé cambia la letra de un tema de Renaissance por ser ofensivo para los discapacitados

Beyoncé cambia la letra de un tema de Renaissance por ser ofensivo para los discapacitados
Misiones EspacialesExplicación a un sorprendente hallazgo en Marte en 2016

Explicación a un sorprendente hallazgo en Marte en 2016