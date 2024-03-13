Celebrating the 835th Hamburg Port Anniversary together/Hamburg Port Anniversary from May 9th to 12th, 2024

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Hamburg, 13 March 2024

From May 9th to 12th, 2024, the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg invites you to the 835th Hamburg Port Anniversary. Visitors to the Hamburg Port Anniversary can look forward to a diverse program at the maritime birthday party. The international country partner is Latvia.

The traditional highlights shall include the International Ecumenical Opening Service in the main Church of St. Michael’s on Thursday at 2 p.m., and the subsequent arrival parade at 4 p.m., led this year by the frigate “Hamburg”. The unique tugboat ballet on Saturday at 5 p.m. and the departure parade on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. are further magnets for visitors.

Around 250 ships will be heading for Hamburg. The impressive tall ships “Dar Młodzieży” and “Alexander von Humboldt II” are expected.

Music on the Elbe: visitors can look forward to a major surprise show on Friday evening at 8:45 p.m. A gigantic floating stage will transform the Elbe into a sea of lights, all to the sound of a very special soundtrack. A quite unique show program will form the focus. With three captivating acts, the atmosphere will culminate in a grand finale. At the crowning conclusion, the majestic anniversary fireworks will decorate the sky with a sparkling panorama of colour.

On Saturday at 10:30 p.m., AIDA Cruises will be inviting you to aparticularly stunning maritime highlight. AIDAprima will be shining in the very heart of Hamburg, allowing the Elbe to be presented in an entirely new light.

