europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 08/01/2021 13:01CET
- Comunicado -

China Report ASEAN presents the story of a millennial university graduate and her career choice as a poverty-alleviation

BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liang Lin is a millennial civil servant working for the poverty-reduction program in Minqiang Village of Shizhong Town in Jiangyan City, Sichuan Province. Every day, Liang rides her scooter to travel the six-kilometer distance between the village and the town. Over the past two years, Liang has been working with her colleagues to help local villagers in need and to consolidate the poverty alleviation achievements they had made.

Liang got her master degree at Fudan University in Shanghai, but she decided to leave the metropolis after graduation. From a glamorous city to a remote countryside, from a rich and populous place to a poor and obscure location, Liang's life has been undergoing a lot of changes. Faced with many options and possibilities, why did Liang finally make up her mind to be a civil servant? Let's walk into her world and find the answer.

Contact: Zhang YiboTel:0086-15011590696 Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/1057148617676800/videos/98589833857... [https://www.facebook.com/1057148617676800/videos/98589833857...]YouTube: https://youtu.be/BxJ0LfMBvfw [https://youtu.be/BxJ0LfMBvfw]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396861/China_Report_ASEAN_... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396861/China_Report_ASEAN_...] Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxJ0LfMBvfw [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxJ0LfMBvfw]

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

  1. 1

    Sanidad adjudica a Indra la asistencia técnica en el plan de vacunación del Covid por casi 800.000 euros

  2. 2

    Los Simpson también predijeron el asalto al Capitolio de Estados Unidos

  3. 3

    Rescatados cinco jóvenes en zapatillas y vaqueros a 1.970 metros de altitud en Navacerrada con síntomas de hipotermia

  4. 4

    Trump reconoce su derrota en las elecciones y condena a sus seguidores que "profanaron la sede de la democracia"

  5. 5

    China establece la primera red de comunicación cuántica integrada

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Economía FinanzasSanidad adjudica a Indra la asistencia técnica en el plan de vacunación del Covid por casi 800.000 euros

Sanidad adjudica a Indra la asistencia técnica en el plan de vacunación del Covid por casi 800.000 euros
Series & TVLos Simpson también predijeron el asalto al Capitolio de Estados Unidos

Los Simpson también predijeron el asalto al Capitolio de Estados Unidos
MadridRescatados cinco jóvenes en zapatillas y vaqueros a 1.970 metros de altitud en Navacerrada con síntomas de hipotermia

Rescatados cinco jóvenes en zapatillas y vaqueros a 1.970 metros de altitud en Navacerrada con síntomas de hipotermia