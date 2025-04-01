CIVIS Media Prize 2025 | 29 productions nominated, 6 podcasts for public voting

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

31.3.2025 Cologne (ots) (News Aktuell).- | CIVIS Media Prize 2025 – 29 nominees for Europe's most important media prize for integration and cultural diversity have been shortlisted: Candidates for the CIVIS Media Prize include entries from ACB Stories, BR, cocktailfilms, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, kurhaus production Film & Medien, Little Dream Pictures, maximage, MDR, Neue Bioskop Film Leipzig, ORF, Pyramide Films, rbb, Salaud Morisset, SRF, Studio Zentral, SWR, Turbokultur, watson.ch, WDR and ZDF.

The complete list of nominees can be found here as well as in the press section of the CIVIS Media Foundation website.

More than 700 productions from television, radio and the Internet were submitted for the CIVIS Competition 2025. They came from all 27 EU member states and Switzerland. The productions, each in their own specific way, deal with highly topical issues such as war, flight, colonialism, labour migration, racism, anti-Semitism, anti-Ziganism, but also with the normalcy of people with different origins, homelands and identities living together.

The award ceremony will take place as an additional event in the context of re:publica 25 in Berlin. It is planned for Monday, 26 May 2025 and will be broadcast directly via livestream. The CIVIS Prize Award Ceremony can subsequently be accessed in the ARD Media Library from 28 May 2025. ARD/Das Erste will broadcast the ceremony on Thursday, 29 May 2025, at 00.05 am. In the following days, other TV stations will also broadcast the event.

The award ceremony will be hosted by journalist and presenter Mona Ameziane.

The CIVIS Media Prize for Integration and Cultural Diversity in Europe is awarded in the categories AUDIO AWARD, VIDEO AWARD, YOUNG C. AWARD and CINEMA AWARD. In addition, the TOP AWARD, worth 15,000 euros, will be selected from among the winners.

From 7 April, the public is invited to vote online and pick their favorite among six podcasts (German language only) nominated by the jury of the CIVIS Media Prize.

The CIVIS CINEMA AWARD 2025 once again honours a European film that has been shown in German cinemas. Online voting for the CINEMA AWARD will take place from 22 to 27 April 2025. As in the podcast category, public vote will decide which of the shortlisted films will receive the CINEMA AWARD.

The CIVIS Media Prize is organised by the Association of Public Broadcasting Corporations in the Federal Republic of Germany (ARD), represented by WDR, together with the Freudenberg Foundation. ORF, SRG SSR, ARTE, 3sat, phoenix, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and EBU are media partners. The WDR mediagroup, the German Producers Alliance - Film & Television, VFF - Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) and the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie are cooperation partners.

