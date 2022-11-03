Publicado 03/11/2022 14:50

Concordia Maritime - New market update: November 2022

GOTHENBORG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet as well as the demand for oil and the development of inventory levels.

The ambition is to publish the report at the beginning of each month.

For more information, please contact: Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime AB0704-855 188erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

