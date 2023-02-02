Concordium and Frontier multi-chain Wallet announce partnership to expose the Concordium blockchain to Frontier's massiv

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium blockchain announces that it will be integrated with advanced non-custodial wallet Frontier, enabling the staking and delegation of Concordium's native token, CCD, on the platform.

Available on mobile across both Android and iOS, and on web as a browser extension, Frontier is a multi-chain crypto & NFT wallet with DeFi aggregation capabilities on a mission to make DeFi, simple, secure, and mobile.

Frontier's mission is to make DeFi simple, secure and mobile. Hence it allows users to seamlessly view, track and manage multiple wallets and DeFi portfolios across all platforms from a single interface, empowering them to buy, stake, earn, lend, borrow, swap, and bridge crypto assets across chains and dApps.

With NFTs, protocols, DeFi primitives, and support for 35+ chains --including Ethereum, Solana, Cosmos, Polkadot, Avalanche, the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem and all leading L2 scaling solutions, EVM and non-EVM chains, users no longer need to constantly switch between multiple apps and browser extensions to manage their multi-chain portfolios.

Other than performing typical wallet functions like send, receive, store, swap, and buy cryptos & NFTs, the Concordium users will now be able to stake tokens on multiple chains across various validators, bridge tokens across chains, lend & earn, participate in liquidity pools, create CDPs and trade on token derivatives all in-app acting as a one-stop wallet for all DeFi needs. Additionally, Frontier integrates dApps into various ecosystems to maximize potential for growth from interoperability, and also offers hardware wallet support for Ledger and Trezor.

Benefiting from Frontier's integration with Concordium Blockchain, the only layer-1 blockchain with a built-in self-sovereign ID framework, the updated account creation will include ID verification and seed phrase integration. The integration will ease and enhance the attractiveness of Concordium for its users.

DeFi users will benefit by creating new Concordium wallets or importing their existing Concordium wallets into Frontier. They will also be able to stake their Concordium tokens seamlessly in a non-custodial way. Apart from this, they will also have access to the upcoming Concordium DeFi ecosystem launching later this year like the Concordordex.

"With regulatory authorities across the globe contemplating ways and means to regulate decentralized finance and cryptos, an ID-verified blockchain network like Concordium can help unlock a significant value in the mass Web3 adoption. Frontier Wallet is beyond excited to partner with Concordium as their Wallet partner and help them build a secured, non-custodial Crypto and NFT wallet with seamless access to DeFi and CCD staking," says Ravindra Kumar, Founder & CEO, Frontier Wallet.

"At Concordium we believe in a future where Web3 goes hand in hand with both existing and new businesses to create exciting new offerings. To succeed we want our community to have access to the best non-custodial wallets possible. Frontier's ability to unify multiple blockchain-based offerings in a clean user experience. Concordium's delegated proof-of-stake design fits naturally into Frontier's strong, built-in, DeFi offering, and we look forward to working with the team on supporting future compliance needs of projects through Concordiums Web3 ID framework," says Mikael Breinholst, Concordium's Director of Product.

Mariona Iturrate Valle
Marketing team
marketing@concordium.com

