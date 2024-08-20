Cool Concept for International Logistics

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Mannheim/Germany-based eutecma GmbH with Second Location in the USA

Mannheim/Germany, August 20, 2024 (News Aktuell).– Mannheim/Germany-based eutecma GmbH is expanding its presence on the North American continent. Following the opening of a refreshment center in Springfield/Ohio last year, the eutecma corporation is now cooperating with a US partner in Wisconsin, the Badger State near the Canadian border, to manufacture environmentally friendly EPS shipping boxes according to eutecma standards.

As a global operator in the packaging sector, eutecma supplies shipping boxes with volumes ranging from 4 to 1588 liters for three different temperature ranges, all assembled from modular components. These boxes are primarily used by customers in the pharmaceutical industry to ship temperature-sensitive products. After utilization, the recipients return the boxes, which are fitted with RFID chips (Radio Frequency Identification), to a refreshment center. Once there, a fully automatic system measures and weighs them, as well as checking that all box parameters comply with the relevant specifications. The goal is to re-use the boxes as many times as possible, deploying them within a circular economy. The cloud-based retecma system provides the customer with information on how many times the boxes and cooling elements have already been used and how much CO2 has been saved. Parts that are in good working order are disinfected with UV radiation and, if necessary, steam cleaned. All damaged components are removed and sent to a recycling company that refurbishes them to create new modules. The result? No loss of materials and virtually zero emissions, reducing CO2 by 97 percent.

To see these cold chain systems, visit LogiPharma, the world’s premier event for global pharmaceutical supply chains and logistics, in Boston from September 23 through 25.

Contact

Esther Lorenz-Bottke

eutecma GmbH

Phone: +49 621 107 563 02

Email: presse@eutecma.de