Crayfish BidCo Oy provides update on merger control clearance processes and extends the offer period under the tender of

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayfish BidCo Oy has today published the following information through a stock exchange release:

On 10 January 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish private limited liability company indirectly controlled by the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), announced a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the "Company") that are not held by Caverion or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror has published a tender offer document, dated 7 March 2023, concerning the Tender Offer and supplements to the tender offer document, dated 14 March 2023, 4 April 2023, 13 April 2023, 9 May 2023, 25 May 2023 and 16 June 2023 (the tender offer document as supplemented with the aforementioned supplement documents, the "Tender Offer Document"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") commenced on 8 March 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and was set to expire on 31 July 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

UPDATE ON THE MERGER CONTROL CLEARANCE PROCESSES

The completion of the Tender Offer is conditional on, among others, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including merger control clearance. The Offeror has previously announced that following the Offeror's voluntary referral request, the European Commission has decided to refer the review of the Finnish part of the transaction to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority ("FCCA"). As a result of the referral, the effects of the transaction on competition in Finland is being reviewed by the FCCA in accordance with Finnish procedural and substantive rules, whereas the European Commission will concentrate on the assessment of the effects of the transaction outside of Finland.

The Offeror continues to work on the processes for obtaining merger control clearance for the Tender Offer, and the processes are progressing as planned. With respect to the Finnish part of the transaction, the Offeror submitted the formal merger control notification to the FCCA on 20 June 2023. The FCCA has concluded the first phase of the notification proceedings and has today decided to initiate the Phase II proceedings. According to the Finnish Competition Act, the Phase II proceedings may not take more than 69 working days, unless the Finnish Market Court grants, upon application, an extension to the FCCA for reviewing the case.

Based on currently available information and ongoing discussions with the FCCA, the Offeror currently estimates that it will be able to obtain merger control clearance in Finland by the first half of September 2023, if not earlier, i.e., before the statutory deadline for the Phase II proceedings. With respect to the process with the European Commission, based on currently available information and ongoing discussions with the European Commission, the Offeror currently estimates that it will be able to obtain merger control clearance from the European Commission by the first half of September 2023, if not earlier. However, Caverion shareholders are advised that the length of the merger control clearance processes is not within the Offeror's control, and that there can be no assurances that the clearances would be obtained within the estimated timeframe. If the clearances are not obtained within the estimated timeframe, the Offeror expects to extend the Offer Period further as stated in section "Extension of the Offer Period" below.

In all, the Offeror continues to anticipate that there will be no material substantive issues with respect to obtaining merger control clearances either from the FCCA or the European Commission.

EXTENSION OF THE OFFER PERIOD

Having regard to the ongoing merger control processes, the Offeror has decided to extend the Offer Period to expire on 2 October 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless extended further or discontinued in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations. The Offeror reserves the right to further extend the Offer Period as necessary in order to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, including obtaining merger control clearance.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer remain unchanged in all other respects. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares in Caverion in the Tender Offer do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the Offer Period. The unanimous recommendation by the Board of Directors of Caverion that the holders of shares in Caverion accept the Tender Offer, as issued on 5 April 2023, remains in force unchanged.

OTHER MATTERS

The Offeror will supplement the Tender Offer Document in respect of the information included in this stock exchange release and will publish the supplement to the Tender Offer Document as soon as it has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Offeror currently expects that the supplement to the Tender Offer Document will be published in early August 2023 at the latest.

Mikael Aro from Triton comments:

"We are moving forward with the merger control processes as planned and are pleased to announce that we currently believe we will be able to complete the tender offer in October 2023. We are continuing our proactive discussions with the merger control authorities with a view to facilitating swift and efficient clearance processes. We continue to anticipate that there will be no material substantive issues with respect to obtaining necessary merger control clearances."

STATEMENT OF CAVERION'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Caverion continues to assist and cooperate with Triton to obtain the necessary merger clearances allowing for completion of the Tender Offer. As expressed in Caverion's stock exchange release on 23 March 2023, the Board of Directors of Caverion expects based on an assessment by its legal advisor that the Tender Offer could likely be completed between October 2023 and February 2024. However, the Board of Directors of Caverion notes that the length of the merger control clearance processes is not within the Offeror's nor Caverion's control, and that there can be no assurances that clearances would be obtained within the estimated timeframe or at all.

Mats Paulsson, the Chairman of Caverion's Board, comments:

"We appreciate the efforts that Triton has undertaken with the merger control processes and are pleased to see that they are progressing. Caverion continues to assist and cooperate with Triton in the best interest of all Caverion shareholders in order to enable completion of the tender offer. The unanimous recommendation of the Board of Directors of Caverion that the holders of shares in Caverion accept the Tender Offer remains unchanged."

ABOUT CAVERION

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of December 2022, there were almost 14,500 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

ABOUT TRITON

Triton is one of the leading Northern European investment firms which seeks to contribute to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its executives strive to be agents of positive change towards sustainable operational improvements and growth. The Triton funds invest in and support the positive development of businesses headquartered predominantly in Northern Europe. Triton has a long track record of investing in service businesses, such as Caverion, across the Nordic and DACH regions.

