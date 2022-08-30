Eficode achieves HashiCorp Specialized partner and Certified HashiCorp Implementation Partner statuses

HELSINKI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode has achieved HashiCorp Specialized partner status, and has also become a Certified HashiCorp Implementation Partner for HashiCorp Terraform and Vault. The partnership helps Eficode's customers adopt a cloud operating model, upskill development teams, and move to modern cloud-based software development.

Eficode offers HashiCorp Vault as part of its Eficode ROOT managed DevOps platform. Eficode customers have already included technologies from HashiCorp in their DevOps toolchains. Eficode also has experts certified by HashiCorp that enable enterprises to unlock a common cloud operating model to provision, secure, connect, and run any application on any infrastructure environment.

"Eficode is a valuable partner that helps customers adopt a cloud operating model and implement their digital transformation projects regardless of the complexity or size," said Duncan Greenwood, Vice President EMEA at HashiCorp.

"As more companies shift to multi-cloud for their IT infrastructures, they need specialized expertise. With our HashiCorp partner statuses, Eficode enables customers' transformation to the cloud and adoption of a cloud operating model," said Marko Klemetti, CTO at Eficode.

