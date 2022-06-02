Electrolux GRO - a future kitchen concept designed to help people eat more sustainably

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux introduces GRO*, a future concept aimed at reinventing the kitchen and enabling people to enjoy food in a way that's sustainable for health and the planet. Through a collection of modular solutions powered by advanced sensors and AI, based on behavioral science and the planetary health diet from the EAT-Lancet report**, Electrolux has created a vision of a better tomorrow.

Food is not only the single most critical factor in human health; the current food system has also severely damaged the climate and our ecosystems. How we eat, cook, and shop needs to be transformed to sustain our planet.

"Electrolux has set the ambition to make healthy and sustainable eating the preferred choice by 2030, and GRO is our testament to that. By challenging conventional thinking of what a kitchen is, we have rethought everything from the start – aiming to help change behaviors by making planet-friendly eating effortless and enjoyable through groundbreaking design," says Tove Chevalley, Head of Electrolux Innovation Hub.

The GRO concept is entirely built on data and behavioral science, which has been the foundation for every design decision and product feature within the kitchen system. It's also about exploring how kitchen products can contribute to eating more sustainably. Inspired by experts, chefs, early adopters and thousands of consumers, GRO empowers people to act on key recommendations in the renowned EAT-Lancet report**, designed to support people's personal needs to move towards a more sustainable diet.

"The way we currently produce food to feed the planet is tragically at the expense of the planet itself. Research shows, one important action we can take to change this is to dramatically reduce consumption of animal source foods in places where they are currently over-consumed. This will help ensure enough healthy food can be produced for every person on the planet without destroying it. Food must be elevated as a key solution by anyone serious about tackling climate change and restoring nature," says Brent Loken, Global Food Lead Scientist at WWF. Previously, Brent worked for EAT, where he was a lead author on the EAT-Lancet report.

With this in mind, Electrolux created the "jewelry box," a storage solution within the GRO kitchen system, nudging people to eat less but better meat and explore new and diverse sources of protein.

There is also a global trend in the plant-forward world of reinventing new dishes by mixing techniques and flavors to enhance the taste experience. Specific techniques previously used to prepare meat dishes are now part of the plant-forward world. GRO's "nordic smoker" enables people to smoke their ingredients at home, inspiring them to combine different flavors.

The concept's digital platform will help to visualize the user's eating habits and planetary impact, providing personal goal setting, guidance, and progress measurement over time. For example, tips on recipes, local produce and sustainable ingredients based on personalized taste, nutritional needs and what is in the fridge, is also a service that GRO can provide.

The insights from GRO form the basis for Electrolux product development with the aim that future products will be even better at supporting more sustainable living.

"GRO is our vision of what a kitchen could look like. A vision that will inspire and guide our company's innovations going forward, whilst pushing us forward to meet our sustainability goals," Chevalley adds.

Read more about Electrolux GRO here: https://www.betterlivingelectrolux.com/gro

*Swedish for 'to sprout'. ** EAT-Lancet Report is the first full scientific review of what constitutes a healthy diet from a sustainable food system, and which actions can support and speed up food system transformation. The report was prepared by EAT and is an adapted summary of the Commission Food in The Anthropocene: the EAT-Lancet Commission on Healthy Diets from Sustainable Food Systems. The entire Commission can be found online at thelancet.com/commissions/EAT.

