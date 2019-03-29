Emakina Group Results 2018: Income of EUR 92,389,601, Up 15.0%; EBITDA of EUR 6,107,455, Up 6.6%

Publicado 29/03/2019 17:41:18 CET

BRUSSELS, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emakina Group [http://www.emakina.com/], leading European group of independent agencies, announces its 2018 annual results. The consolidated sales amounted to EUR 92,389,601 compared with EUR 80,304,612 the previous year, an increase of 15.0% (+13.0% at constant scope), boosted in particular by 18.5% growth in activities outside Belgium.

Almost 7% growth in EBITDA

The EBITDA amounted to EUR 6,107,455 in 2018, compared with EUR 5,726,817 in 2017, an increase in absolute terms of 6.6% (+ 10.3% at constant scope). Expressed as a percentage of total sales, EBITDA evolved from 7.1% to 6.7% (7.0% at constant scope).

Slight increase in current profit

The 2018 current profit before tax amounted to EUR 1,383,048, up 1%, mainly owing to the development of the operational performance, the increase in the amortisation of goodwill linked to the group's external growth strategy and to the decrease in the financial result, mainly due to the fall of the Turkish lira.

Financial health

The group maintained its financial stability thanks to an increase in net profit, a level of financial indebtedness in line with its internationalisation strategy and the availability of credit lines in proportion to the development of the activities.

New business

Some major new clients: Arçelik, ATPS, Bardahl, Beko, Brady Seton, Comdata Group, ECCO, Fermacell, Frankstahl, Groupe Descamps, Hema, Hutchison 3G, Kastner & Ohler, KitchenAid, Longchamp, LuLu Hypermarkets, Micromania-Zing, Omron, Pierre Hardy and REWE/Ocard.

The group continues its geographical expansion

In February 2018, Emakina Group acquired 100% of the shares in the New York agency Karbyn, with a staff of ten, through its subsidiary The Reference, based in Ghent, Belgium.

In March 2018, Emakina Group took control of 100% of the capital of WittyCommerce, expert in strategy and development of e-commerce websites, through its Turkish subsidiary Emakina.TR

Outlook for 2019

Based on current commercial indicators and the existing scope, Emakina Group is expecting one-digit growth of its consolidated income in 2019.

More information: www.emakina.com

