Publicado 12/12/2022 10:30

EQT included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB ("EQT") has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) based on its results in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.EQT AB ("EQT") has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) based on its results in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

EQT is pleased to announce that it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. As one of the world's foremost sustainability benchmarks, the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) evaluates the sustainability performance of thousands of publicly listed companies across 61 industries, covering economic, social and environmental dimensions. Companies are selected for inclusion in the DJSI based on the results of the S&P Global CSA.

"Our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is a welcome testament to EQT's purpose to future-proof companies and make a positive impact. EQT's belief is that we can help make companies more sustainable while simultaneously delivering superior returns to our investors - ultimately creating a positive impact in the societies where we operate," said Christian Sinding, CEO & Managing Partner at EQT.

Earlier this year, EQT was included in the MSCI ESG Leaders Index, comprising the companies with the highest ESG-rated performance in each sector.

To learn more about EQT's sustainability strategy, read the latest Annual and Sustainability Report.

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-included-in-the-dow-jones-sustainability-index-301700082.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
NacionalUn documento de Defensa alerta de futuros problemas para el reclutamiento de militares

Un documento de Defensa alerta de futuros problemas para el reclutamiento de militares
GenteJosé Ortega Cano lo ha vuelto a hacer: lo da todo en el escenario mientras su 'amiga' Isabel Luna canta

José Ortega Cano lo ha vuelto a hacer: lo da todo en el escenario mientras su 'amiga' Isabel Luna canta
MadridEl Ayuntamiento alerta de una estafa de multas de tráfico falsas colocadas en los parabrisas de vehículos en la capital

El Ayuntamiento alerta de una estafa de multas de tráfico falsas colocadas en los parabrisas de vehículos en la capital